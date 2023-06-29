Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 1,715 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 40.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of D. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Dominion Energy by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,568,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,673,000 after purchasing an additional 148,737 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 56,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 10.5% during the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 13,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRA Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 5,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dominion Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on D shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.55.

Shares of D stock opened at $51.66 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $86.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.94. The stock has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 186.71%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Articles

