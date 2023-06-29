Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 543 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BATS:COWZ opened at $47.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.06.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.1911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.