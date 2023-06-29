Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases New Stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 122,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,080,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,681,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 284,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,003,000 after purchasing an additional 160,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archon Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Archon Partners LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,753,678. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of H stock opened at $110.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $71.67 and a 52 week high of $125.07. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.36.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 9.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 11.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

H has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Hyatt Hotels from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $112.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.13.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.