Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Raises Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Globant were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Globant during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Globant by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Globant by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Globant by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLOB opened at $178.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.70 and a beta of 1.40. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $135.40 and a 1-year high of $240.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.39.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $472.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.14 million. Globant had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 11.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GLOB shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Globant from $211.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $204.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Globant from $198.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globant has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.50.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

