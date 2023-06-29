Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Raises Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,314,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,121,000 after purchasing an additional 145,574 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,972,000 after buying an additional 76,324 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 214,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after buying an additional 55,078 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 28,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,234,000.

NYSEARCA:FCOM opened at $40.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.79. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 12 month low of $29.70 and a 12 month high of $40.58. The company has a market capitalization of $643.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02.

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

