Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of VV opened at $199.57 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $159.02 and a 12-month high of $203.59. The company has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.54.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

