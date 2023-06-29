Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 163 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 340.6% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 141 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $587,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $350.78 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $271.61 and a 1-year high of $354.46. The company has a market capitalization of $90.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $339.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Maxim Group raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $410.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.25.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.81, for a total transaction of $164,852.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,496.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 522 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.81, for a total value of $164,852.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,496.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total value of $6,959,349.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,464,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,608 shares of company stock valued at $18,718,544 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

