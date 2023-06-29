Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 198 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 314,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,420,000 after acquiring an additional 15,343 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,587,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,327,000 after purchasing an additional 47,774 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 700,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 42.8% in the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the first quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 931,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,263,000 after buying an additional 17,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN opened at $174.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $158.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

