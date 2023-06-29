Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 25 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,192,000 after buying an additional 7,441,162 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,416,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,792,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,533,000 after acquiring an additional 358,427 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,240,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,080,000 after purchasing an additional 334,020 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,344,000 after purchasing an additional 260,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on IDXX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.86.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $491.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 59.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $478.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $471.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.06 and a 52-week high of $515.79.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $900.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.36 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 117.37%. On average, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,187 shares of company stock worth $6,402,047. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

