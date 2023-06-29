Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 277 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of O. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 1,004.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.03.

NYSE O opened at $60.16 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.79 and its 200-day moving average is $63.08. The company has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.2555 dividend. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jun 23 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.49%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,200 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

