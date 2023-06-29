Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 29 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter worth $33,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $642.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $578.01 and a 200-day moving average of $515.51. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $650.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $86.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.49.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. KGI Securities raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.00.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

