Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 4,419 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 78.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,198 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,419 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.87.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ PANW opened at $253.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.24 and its 200 day moving average is $193.46. The company has a market cap of $77.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 402.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $255.42.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $6,572,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,898,087.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,898,087.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total value of $127,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,668.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 270,758 shares of company stock worth $54,612,872. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

