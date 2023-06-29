Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 5,487 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) by 35.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,487 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RODM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,375,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,666,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,531,000 after acquiring an additional 45,405 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RODM opened at $26.07 on Thursday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12-month low of $21.20 and a 12-month high of $27.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average of $26.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79.

