Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 600 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Corning were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in Corning by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 33,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 41,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Corning by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $722,890.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,492.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 161,334 shares of company stock valued at $5,294,350. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Corning Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Corning stock opened at $34.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $37.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.66.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

