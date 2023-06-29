Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 64 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $191.79 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.55 and a 52 week high of $255.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 95.20%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

