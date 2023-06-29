Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Takes $203,000 Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,352,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,883,000 after purchasing an additional 308,849 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 662,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,468,000 after acquiring an additional 71,092 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 500,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,514,000 after acquiring an additional 37,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 401,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after purchasing an additional 22,105 shares during the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on MAIN shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Main Street Capital Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:MAIN opened at $39.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.68 and its 200-day moving average is $39.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $45.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The company had revenue of $120.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.09 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 61.28% and a return on equity of 13.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 81.57%.

Insider Transactions at Main Street Capital

In related news, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 5,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $232,518.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,993,165.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 5,894 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $232,518.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,993,165.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Earl Jackson purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.20 per share, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,266.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

