Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Trims Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 75.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,981 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $184.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.52. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

