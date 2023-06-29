CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Shares Gap Down to $69.85

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $69.85, but opened at $67.96. CVS Health shares last traded at $67.99, with a volume of 2,259,968 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.26.

CVS Health Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $87.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Activity

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

