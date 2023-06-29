CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Shares Gap Down to $69.85

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2023

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVSFree Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $69.85, but opened at $67.96. CVS Health shares last traded at $67.99, with a volume of 2,259,968 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.26.

CVS Health Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $87.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVSFree Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.