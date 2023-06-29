Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 1,005 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,067,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,927,000 after acquiring an additional 85,659 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,021,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,877,000 after buying an additional 302,580 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 814,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,558,000 after buying an additional 13,975 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 464,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,877,000 after buying an additional 15,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 379,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,060,000 after buying an additional 102,906 shares in the last quarter.

BBJP opened at $51.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.02. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.67.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

