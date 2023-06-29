Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 21,750 Shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII – Free Report) by 192.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,750 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,211,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,611,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,610,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,851,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,597,000. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SVII opened at $10.55 on Thursday. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $10.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average of $10.35.

About Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

