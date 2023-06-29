Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 589 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 25.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. 888 reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, May 5th. HSBC upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.39.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR stock opened at $89.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.89.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

