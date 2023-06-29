Dakota Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Ensign Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,635,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,984,000 after buying an additional 277,052 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,893,000 after acquiring an additional 288,585 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The Ensign Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,307,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,423,000 after purchasing an additional 134,749 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Ensign Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,595,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,575,000 after purchasing an additional 179,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,888,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,203,000 after purchasing an additional 55,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $94.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.00. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $102.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $886.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.50 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 18.96%. Analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,250 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $114,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,242,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $114,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,242,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 10,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $968,403.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 953,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,702,671.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,148 shares of company stock worth $8,906,048. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.80.

The Ensign Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

See Also

