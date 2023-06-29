Dakota Wealth Management Boosts Stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the first quarter worth $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 894.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the first quarter worth $133,000.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MUE stock opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.92. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $12.01.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.