Dakota Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ROP opened at $471.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $454.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $440.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $472.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at $17,294,126.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.58.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.