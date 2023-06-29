Dakota Wealth Management Buys 188 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,098,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,447,056,000 after acquiring an additional 116,630 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,578,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,061,000 after acquiring an additional 62,303 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,025,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,799,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $519,286,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,737,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,618,000 after acquiring an additional 178,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.08.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE:PH opened at $382.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.49. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $235.69 and a twelve month high of $382.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $341.02 and a 200-day moving average of $329.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.89 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,217. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,512.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,526 shares of company stock valued at $11,618,868. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.