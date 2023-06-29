Dakota Wealth Management Buys 226 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EnerSys during the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in EnerSys by 12.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in EnerSys by 35.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,406 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 8.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 7.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,691,000 after acquiring an additional 101,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EnerSys

In other EnerSys news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 10,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $1,098,060.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,783.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EnerSys Trading Up 0.0 %

ENS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on EnerSys from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on EnerSys from $110.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EnerSys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $105.75 on Thursday. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $55.60 and a 52-week high of $107.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.05.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.44. EnerSys had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $990.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that EnerSys will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is presently 16.43%.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Stories

