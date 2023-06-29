Dakota Wealth Management Buys 275 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter valued at $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on BC shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Brunswick from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Brunswick from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Brunswick from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.75.

Brunswick Price Performance

Brunswick stock opened at $83.10 on Thursday. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $63.42 and a 52 week high of $93.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.53.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.21. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $99,758.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,976,180.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $99,758.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,976,180.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $28,197.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,628.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,156 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

