Dakota Wealth Management Buys 512 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 254.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Evolent Health from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Evolent Health Trading Up 4.1 %

In other news, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $31,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 206,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,487,109.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $3,501,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 819,812 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,094,615.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 347,463 shares of company stock valued at $11,281,209 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

EVH opened at $30.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.75 and a beta of 1.54. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.20 and a 200 day moving average of $31.45.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $427.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.58 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Evolent Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

See Also

