Dakota Wealth Management Buys 59,154 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 61.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 155,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,154 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.1% of Dakota Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after buying an additional 44,278 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,617,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 127,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $120.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $129.04.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 826,304 shares of company stock valued at $27,088,656 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.90.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

