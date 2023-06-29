Dakota Wealth Management Buys New Position in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MATV. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Mativ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,662,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mativ in the 4th quarter valued at $915,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mativ during the 4th quarter worth $7,019,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mativ in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mativ in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MATV opened at $14.80 on Thursday. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $28.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Mativ had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -941.12%.

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment manufactures and sells polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens.

