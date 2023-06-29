Dakota Wealth Management Buys Shares of 4,487 Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 5,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 28.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $562,649.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,832,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Barry Hytinen sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $1,040,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,477.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $562,649.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,832,057.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,678 shares of company stock valued at $7,482,890. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IRM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

IRM opened at $55.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $43.33 and a one year high of $57.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.75%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

