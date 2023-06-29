Dakota Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 119.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,301,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,835,000 after acquiring an additional 23,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on KNSL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $362.80.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $364.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $334.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.19 and a fifty-two week high of $369.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.20. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $299.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.09%.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.69, for a total value of $1,129,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,933,543.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total value of $524,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,786,600.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.69, for a total transaction of $1,129,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,689 shares in the company, valued at $99,933,543.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,170 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

