Dakota Wealth Management Cuts Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $763,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,704 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 33,889 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,849 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $14,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 351,270 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $45,496,000 after purchasing an additional 126,454 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of EOG stock opened at $111.19 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $65.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 20.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. UBS Group started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.17.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

