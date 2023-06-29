Dakota Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Evergy were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Evergy by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Evergy Stock Down 1.7 %

EVRG stock opened at $57.70 on Thursday. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $71.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Evergy had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.13%.

Insider Activity at Evergy

In related news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 1,170 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $69,755.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,000.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Evergy news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $69,755.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,210 shares in the company, valued at $251,000.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $157,233.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,021 shares of company stock worth $303,575. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Further Reading

