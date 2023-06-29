Dakota Wealth Management Grows Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Albemarle by 3.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Albemarle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $328.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.90.

Albemarle Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $217.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $171.82 and a 1-year high of $334.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 22.77 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In other news, insider Eric Norris purchased 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,252.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric Norris bought 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $181.64 per share, with a total value of $993,570.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,466 shares in the company, valued at $9,348,284.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 8,103 shares of company stock worth $1,489,774. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.