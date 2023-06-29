Dakota Wealth Management Grows Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $48.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.73. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $38.81 and a 52 week high of $50.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.7978 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

