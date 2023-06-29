Dakota Wealth Management Has $242,000 Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in SLM were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SLM in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SLM by 257.3% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in SLM by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in SLM by 1,958.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in SLM in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded SLM from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Compass Point upgraded SLM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SLM in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

SLM Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $16.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.23. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $17.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average is $15.16.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. SLM had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. SLM’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

