Dakota Wealth Management Has $258,000 Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Avista were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 80.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 14.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 27.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 3.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Avista during the first quarter valued at about $754,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avista Stock Performance

NYSE:AVA opened at $39.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.51. Avista Co. has a twelve month low of $35.72 and a twelve month high of $45.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.17 and a 200-day moving average of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Avista Dividend Announcement

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $474.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.37 million. Avista had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 6.02%. Avista’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Avista’s payout ratio is 98.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avista news, VP Scott J. Kinney purchased 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,380.56. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,380.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Scott J. Kinney bought 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.08 per share, with a total value of $50,380.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,257 shares in the company, valued at $50,380.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark T. Thies sold 46,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $1,906,948.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,957,107.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,806 shares of company stock worth $2,062,843 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Avista in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Avista Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

