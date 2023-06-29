Dakota Wealth Management Has $271,000 Stock Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,501 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in IDACORP by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDACORP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.67.

IDACORP Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of IDA opened at $102.19 on Thursday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $115.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.85 and its 200-day moving average is $106.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $429.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.51%.

IDACORP Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.