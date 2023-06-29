Dakota Wealth Management Has $300,000 Stock Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the third quarter worth $225,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 15,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 79,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Insider Transactions at Valvoline

In other news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $98,377.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,823.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $205,260.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,854.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $98,377.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,823.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Valvoline Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Valvoline from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Valvoline stock opened at $36.07 on Thursday. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $39.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.36.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $344.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.12 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 79.50%. As a group, analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.