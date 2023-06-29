Dakota Wealth Management Has $317,000 Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LYB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,347,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,435,108,000 after purchasing an additional 271,342 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,266,977,000 after purchasing an additional 348,169 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,653,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $471,534,000 after purchasing an additional 39,965 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $461,990,000 after purchasing an additional 34,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,539,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $459,954,000 after purchasing an additional 464,166 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.39.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $90.89 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

