Dakota Wealth Management Has $324,000 Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 271,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $85.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $87.76. The company has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.38.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 51.12%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.11.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

