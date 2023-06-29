Dakota Wealth Management Has $340,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 28.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RYT. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,167.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 75,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after purchasing an additional 69,239 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 35,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RYT opened at $289.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $274.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.96. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $213.47 and a 52 week high of $286.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

