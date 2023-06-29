Dakota Wealth Management Has $352,000 Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,303 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $82.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.17. The company has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.33.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

