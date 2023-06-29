Dakota Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 22.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of research firms have commented on GILD. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $76.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $95.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.92. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.27 and a 52 week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.72%.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

