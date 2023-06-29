Dakota Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 201.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LXP stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. LXP Industrial Trust has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LXP shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

