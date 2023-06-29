Dakota Wealth Management Invests $244,000 in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 10.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 962,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,518,000 after purchasing an additional 91,016 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 16.1% in the first quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 909,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,884,000 after purchasing an additional 126,056 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth approximately $705,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,459,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Stock Up 0.8 %

KR opened at $47.16 on Thursday. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.50. The company has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Kroger news, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 29,024 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $1,404,471.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,521.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,140.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 29,024 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $1,404,471.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,521.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,024 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,821. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.41.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

