Dakota Wealth Management Invests $258,000 in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,139,000 after acquiring an additional 32,923 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 25.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $325.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $357.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.93.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 27.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.70.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

