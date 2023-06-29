Dakota Wealth Management Lowers Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in McKesson were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $4,192,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,581,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $2,238,000. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MCK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup began coverage on McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.17.

Insider Activity

McKesson Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,388,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,885,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,667 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,837 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MCK opened at $415.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $388.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.84. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $315.78 and a 12-month high of $419.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.60%.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

