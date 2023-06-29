Dakota Wealth Management Lowers Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in McKesson were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $4,192,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,581,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $2,238,000. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have commented on MCK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup began coverage on McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.17.
Insider Activity
McKesson Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE:MCK opened at $415.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $388.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.84. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $315.78 and a 12-month high of $419.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.59.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
McKesson Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.60%.
About McKesson
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than McKesson
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- General Mills Retreats To The Buy Zone
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.