Dakota Wealth Management Lowers Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,142 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 843.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $20.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.87. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $21.49.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.